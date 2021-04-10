Two scientists bring the ‘heartbeat’ of Kilauea into a home

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Two volcanologists in the United Kingdom will have a one-of-a-kind rug inspired by the rumbling at Halemaumau Crater.
Claire Horwell and her husband Ed Llewellin are professors at Durham University.
She told Hawaii News Now that they love Hawaii and have worked in partnership with the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory.
Horwell said when the United States Geological Survey published its professional paper on Kilauea’s 2008-2018 lava lake at Halemaumau Crater, the couple was struck by the beauty of a seismic tremor graph.
They liked it so much, they decided to get a rug made of the image.
“We love that the pattern - it is visually striking -- the striking colors and geometric pattern, with order but also randomness -- which was created by the earth and not by a person!” said Horwell from the UK. “It has meaning - it is the ‘heartbeat of Kilauea’!”
The couple worked with London-based flooring company and interior designer Ellie Horwell to get the pattern just right.
It’s being hand-knitted at a factor in Kathmandu, Nepal, which promotes ethical and sustainable labor.
Horwell said they’ll wait until they get the rug to decide the perfect place to put it.
