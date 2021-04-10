‘Stop the theft of Hawaiian culture’: Opposition rises against tourism funding cuts

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Native Hawaiian leaders and The Hawaii Tourism Authority are against the 11th hour bill, saying it prevents the agency from funding Hawaiian culture, natural resources and community programs like the renown Merrie Monarch Festival, King Kamehameha Celebration and Aloha Festivals.
“Stop the theft of Hawaiian culture and give back the aloha to our people and our community,” said Kumu Hula Vicky Holt Takamine.
“The tourism industry cannot just market our culture. This is cultural appropriation. Giving back to our culture and our natural resources is critical. We worked for years to increase the funding for our Hawaiian culture and practices,” she added.
The bill would also redirect hotel tax money away from HTA to the counties and restrict their freedom to make marketing decisions. HTA’s boss said lawmakers should listen to the response of the public.
“Like yourselves, I too am surprised by the extent of the opposition which I’m told total something around 201. I would give it serious thought,” said John De Fries, HTA president and CEO.
State Sen. Glenn Wakai, chairman of the state Senate Committee on Energy, Economic Development and Tourism, says HTA should go back to its original mission of marketing and branding.
He added they are listening to concerns in the Hawaiian community and will provide $3.7 million for culture programs through the State Foundation of Culture and the Arts.
“To me and my colleagues, which really is the right agency to promote Hawaiian culture because not everything in our Hawaiian culture is geared toward selling to our tourists,” Wakai said.
He says the agency is spending too much money marketing to Japanese and Korean visitors during the pandemic.
“I’ve been telling Mr. De Fries for months now you should really be holding back now on wasting money on marketing to markets that are essentially dead for the next six months,” Wakai said.
