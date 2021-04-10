Prince Philip visited Hawaii 3 decades ago to support wildlife conservation

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - As the world mourns the death of Prince Philip, some in the islands are remembering his visits to Hawaii.
In 1963, Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth II came to Hawaii after a stop in Fiji.
A crowd of about 4,500 greeted them, according to news accounts at the time. and the queen received a four-strand golden-orange ilima lei on the tarmac from then-Gov. John Burns.
That type of lei had once been reserved for Hawaiian rulers.
Legendary waterman Duke Kahanamoku and his wife also greeted the royal couple.
Prince Philip was back in the islands in April 1987.
After stepping off his private jet, he received a maile lei.
During his visit he was the featured speaker at a symposium in Honolulu, talking about his passion for wildlife conservation and the need for the public to take an active role to protect flora and fauna.
He also made the long trek to Mauna Kea to unveil a plaque at the James Clark Maxwell Telescope.
Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.