A look back at the day Queen Elizabeth met Duke Kahanamoku

By Jonathan Jared Saupe
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 12:59 PM HST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - As the world celebrates Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee, it’s worth noting the royal stop she made decades ago in the Aloha State.

The 96-year-old Queen Elizabeth II is Britain's longest-reigning monarch and the first to reach the milestone of seven decades on the throne.(Source: Royal.UK via CNN)

In 1963, Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip came to Hawaii after a stop in Fiji.

A crowd of about 4,500 greeted them, according to news accounts at the time. and the queen received a four-strand golden-orange ilima lei on the tarmac from then-Gov. John Burns.

Queen Elizabeth visited Hawaii in 1963.(Hawaii News Now)

That type of lei had once been reserved for Hawaiian rulers.

Legendary waterman Duke Kahanamoku and his wife also greeted the royal couple.

