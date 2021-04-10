A look back at the day Queen Elizabeth met Duke Kahanamoku
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 12:59 PM HST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - As the world celebrates Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee, it’s worth noting the royal stop she made decades ago in the Aloha State.
In 1963, Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip came to Hawaii after a stop in Fiji.
A crowd of about 4,500 greeted them, according to news accounts at the time. and the queen received a four-strand golden-orange ilima lei on the tarmac from then-Gov. John Burns.
That type of lei had once been reserved for Hawaiian rulers.
Legendary waterman Duke Kahanamoku and his wife also greeted the royal couple.
