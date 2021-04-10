Man swept out to sea survives by treading water for hours until found by fishing boat

MAUI, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - After getting swept out to sea in a current off the coast of Maui, a man was saved hours later by a passing fishing boat Friday morning.
The U.S. Coast Guard said the crew on the Marjorie Ann fishing boat found a man treading water two miles off of Maalaea Harbor at around 7:30 a.m.
Captain Alex Schulz and crewmember Michael Lawton spotted the man in the water waving for help while they were out on a fishing trip.
The captain and crewmember said the unnamed swimmer had no life-preserver.
The man said he had been adrift for eight hours, only being able to survive by treading water throughout the night.
According to the man that was rescued, he had left Lahaina Thursday for a swim and had gotten swept away by the current, unable to make it back to shore.
Authorities said the man was tired, but otherwise okay.
