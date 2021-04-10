Hawaii reports 114 new COVID cases; 1 additional fatality

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii reported 114 new COVID cases on Saturday and one additional fatality.
The total number of infections in the islands stands at 30,684.
The additional death was reported on Maui. There have been 471 COVID fatalities in Hawaii since the pandemic began.
Of the new COVID cases Saturday, 74 were on Oahu, 27 were on Maui, 12 on the Big Island and one resident was diagnosed out-of-state.
In the last 14 days, there have been 1,320 new cases in Hawaii.
Meanwhile, Hawaii surpassed 900,000 vaccine doses administered Friday. The state put 906,777 shots in arms. That means about 31% of residents have gotten at least one COVID shot.
Here’s the island-by-island breakdown of cases:
- 23,677 total cases
- 1,727 required hospitalization
- 817 cases in the last 14 days
- 370 deaths
- 2,573 total cases
- 109 required hospitalization
- 141 cases in the last 14 days
- 53 deaths
- 3,104 total cases
- 185 required hospitalization
- 355 cases in the last 14 days
- 44 deaths
- 111 total cases
- 5 required hospitalization
- 1 case in the last 14 days
- 0 deaths
- 34 total cases
- 1 required hospitalization
- 0 cases in the last 14 days
- 0 deaths
- 199 total cases
- 9 required hospitalization
- 10 cases in the last 14 days
- 1 death
- 986 total cases
- 8 required hospitalization
- 3 deaths
