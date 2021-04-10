Governor extends eviction moratorium and details possible vaccine passport provision

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - In Gov. David Ige’s latest emergency proclamation for COVID-19, he extended the eviction moratorium as well as detailed plans for a vaccine passport provision.
Through extending the eviction moratorium, tenants would be prohibited from evicting residents for failure to pay all or a portion of rent, maintenance fees, utility charges, taxes or other required fees for rental units. This extension will aid those who continue to struggle from the financial impact of the pandemic.
Ige’s emergency proclamation also included more detailed plans to allow vaccinated travelers to bypass quarantine following arrival to the state.
He said this vaccine passport provision will go into effect only if it is approved by the director of the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency. Ige did not provide a timeline for when this will become available.
Ige has been waiting for HiEMA’s approval of the vaccine passport provision since his last emergency proclamation.
This latest proclamation also provided an extension for expiring driver’s licenses, state IDs and instructional permits that expired during the emergency period. This will allow county driver’s licensing centers to recover from the ongoing effects of the pandemic on availability of services.
Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.