Fire investigators trying to determine cause of 2-alarm blaze in Kapahulu

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Fire investigators are trying to determine the cause of a two-alarm blaze that ripped through a Kapahulu home on Friday morning.
The fire was reported about 9:45 a.m. at a home on Alohea Avenue.
When firefighters arrived, they found flames coming from the main unit of the two-story home.
Ten units, staffed with 39 personnel, helped put out the flames by 10:47 a.m.
No injuries were reported, but firefighters administered oxygen to a Great Dane who was inside.
The American Red Cross of Hawaii is assisting those who live at the home, three men and two woman who live in three separate rental units in the home.
Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.