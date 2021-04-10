Saying she no longer has police commission’s trust, HPD chief announces she’ll step down

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Saying she no longer has the support of the police commission and is the subject of a “rampant rumor campaign,” Honolulu Police Chief Susan Ballard on Friday announced she will be stepping down effective June 1.
The stunning news comes just days after the commission gave her low marks for leadership and management in her annual review, and put her on a performance plan that required sweeping changes.
In a video message posted online, Ballard said it is “increasingly clear” that she no longer has the “trust or the support” of the Honolulu Police Commission or the Blangiardi administration.
“I believe it is in the best interests of the department and the community that I step aside and allow the commission to find someone who will lead the department the way they see fit,” she said.
In the video message, Ballard also claimed she is the subject of a “rampant rumor campaign” and said it has become “next to impossible” to lead the department.
Ballard informed some of her colleagues of her decision earlier on Friday.
Her departure is a stunning fall for a 36-year veteran of the force who had been widely praised in 2017, when she was selected for a five-year term to run the department as its first female chief.
“This is going to be a difficult job,” she said at the time. “But I know we can do it.”
Ballard took over a department that had been rocked by scandal and lost the public’s trust. Her predecessor, Louis Kealoha, has been sentenced to seven years in prison for his role in one of the largest public corruption scandals in the state’s history.
In being selected to lead HPD, Ballard pledged a new era of transparency and accountability. She was also widely known for having almost no connections to the commanders appointed by Kealoha.
Ballard was a major when selected as police chief.
She joined the Honolulu Police Department in 1985, three years after moving to the islands from North Carolina, and was one of the state’s most respected woman in blue for decades.
