DLNR fines dam owners on Oahu and Hawaii Island citing health and safety concerns

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Board of Land and Natural Resources fined the owners of dams on Oahu and Hawaii Island Friday for not addressing risks associated with its aging dam structures.
Officials from the Department of Land and Natural Resources said the fines were given to ensure owners met dam structure requirements that comply with safety standards and regulations set forth in state law.
On Oahu, Dole Food Company Hawaii, one of the owners of the Wahiawa Dam at Lake Wilson, was fined $20,000.
Edmund C. Olson Trust No. II, owner of the Keaiwa Reservoir on Hawaii Island, was fined $7,500.
DLNR said the Dam Safety program was created to protect the health, safety and welfare of residents by mitigating the risk of dam and reservoir failures.
Officials said it was important to address these aging dam structure issues in order to reduce the danger to lives and properties if a dam were to fail. These fines were also issued to further preserve Hawaii’s water resources.
“It is extremely important to recognize that our aging dam structures need to be able to withstand severe storm events. It’s not just the law, it’s in the best interest of our community and future generations,” said Carty Chang, DLNR’s chief engineer.
DLNR said a third enforcement action was brought against the owner of Ukumehame Reservoir on Maui, but a representative of the owner, West Maui Investors, LLC, requested a contested case hearing. Officials said the matter was deferred pending that procedure.
Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.