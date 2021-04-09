State investigators raid Honolulu airport baseyard, investigation ongoing

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - State investigators executed a search warrant Thursday at a baseyard at the Honolulu airport.
The state Attorney General’s office raided the airport’s Maintenance Section Airfield and Grounds Maintenance Unit Facility, which is located off Aolele Street.
Information on whether any arrests were made is unknown at this time.
The Attorney General’s office would not provide any additional details, citing that an investigation is active.
Sources said landscaping crews store equipment at the baseyard.
