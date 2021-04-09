Open House: 2 BD, 2 BA unit in Waikiki and 3 BD, 1 BA in Ewa Beach

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - If you’re in the market for a new home, listen up! It’s time for Open House sponsored by First Hawaiian Bank. Now’s your chance to check out these listings and book your private showing today!
First up, check out this rarely available, 2-bedroom, 2-bath unit complete with a parking stall! The Residences at Waikiki Beach Tower is a luxury, resort-style condominium with stunning ocean views. It’s also a prime location across world famous Waikiki Beach and Queen’s surf break. The building is within walking distance to restaurants, shopping, entertainment, and iconic Diamond head. Resort style amenities include a gym, yoga room, sun deck, pool, whirlpool, kids pool and barbecue area. Unit was extensively renovated in 2017. Enjoy the large, open floor plan with full kitchen, master suite, open lanai, washer and dryer and central AC. Unit is part of the Aston hotel rental program offering buyers the flexibility to rent when not owner occupied.
Next up, get a look at this cozy 3-bedroom, 1-bath home with a large backyard and fruit trees. This Ewa Beach home comes with new paint, a new stove and three-car parking. It’s also fully enclosed with a security gate and close to schools, shopping centers, and golf courses. Schedule your showing today!
So if you’re looking for a new place to call home, or if you’re interested in refinancing your current one, get in touch with an expert at First Hawaiian Bank.
Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.