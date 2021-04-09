Open House: 2 BD, 2 BA unit in Waikiki and 3 BD, 1 BA in Ewa Beach

First up, check out this rarely available, 2-bedroom, 2-bath unit complete with a parking stall! The Residences at Waikiki Beach Tower is a luxury, resort-style condominium with stunning ocean views. It’s also a prime location across world famous Waikiki Beach and Queen’s surf break. The building is within walking distance to restaurants, shopping, entertainment, and iconic Diamond head. Resort style amenities include a gym, yoga room, sun deck, pool, whirlpool, kids pool and barbecue area. Unit was extensively renovated in 2017. Enjoy the large, open floor plan with full kitchen, master suite, open lanai, washer and dryer and central AC. Unit is part of the Aston hotel rental program offering buyers the flexibility to rent when not owner occupied.