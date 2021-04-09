For Maui’s out-of-state arrivals, 1 negative COVID test soon won’t be enough to skip quarantine

KAHULUI, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A secondary post-arrival COVID-19 test will soon be mandatory for trans-Pacific travelers arriving at Maui’s Kahului airport.
Mayor Mike Victorino announced the plans for secondary tests at a news conference on Wednesday.
He said the request for the county rule was recently approved by Gov. Ige. It doesn’t apply to inter-island travelers, only for those coming in from out-of-state.
In addition to a negative-pre test 72 hours before departure under the state’s current Safe Travels Program, arriving passengers will also have to take the rapid test upon arrival. Those who refuse will be forced into a 10-day quarantine.
As Maui deals with a rising trend of COVID cases, Mayor Victorino saw the additional step as necessary to gain an upper hand on the virus.
“This secondary test has been designed to determine if visitors and returning residents are contributing to the large rate of COVID-19 here in Maui,” he said.
The county hoped to start the program on Friday, but says they are still working on the finer details. Victorino says ample notice will be provided ahead of the start of mandatory post-arrival testing.
