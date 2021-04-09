Lighter winds heading in for the weekend

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - High pressure north of the area will continue to funnel in cool temperatures on moderate northeasterly trades through tonight, with passing showers favoring windward and mauka areas. Over the weekend the trades will diminish, allowing land and sea breezes to develop in the more sheltered areas. Showers will favor windward slopes and coasts at night and during the morning, with a few showers developing over interior and leeward areas each afternoon. A more active shower pattern is expected on Sunday as the upper trough passes overhead, and it’s not out of the question that a thunderstorm or two could develop, particularly over the Big Island slopes in the afternoon.The trades will be on the increase through the first half of next week, with more typical trade wind weather returning.
The current north-northeast swell will continue to slowly decline through the weekend, though surf along north- and east-facing shores will remain somewhat elevated through tonight. South shore surf will remain small, with a boost possible this weekend into early next week with energy moving in from the southern hemisphere. For north- and west-facing shores, a small, medium period, northwest swell is forecast to arrive early next week.
