Hawaii reports 87 new COVID cases; number of vaccines administered tops 900,000

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii reported 87 new COVID cases on Friday and no additional fatalities. The total number of infections in the islands stands at 30,571.
There have been 470 COVID fatalities in Hawaii since the pandemic began.
Meanwhile, Hawaii surpassed a big milestone Friday, surpassing 900,000 vaccine doses administered. The state put the numbers of shots in arms at 906,777.
Of the new COVID cases Friday, 67 were on Oahu, 11 were on Maui, four on the Big Island, and five residents were diagnosed out-of-state.
In the last 14 days, there have been 1,312 new cases in Hawaii.
Here’s the island-by-island breakdown of cases:
- 23,603 total cases
- 1,722 required hospitalization
- 802 cases in the last 14 days
- 370 deaths
- 2,561 total cases
- 109 required hospitalization
- 143 cases in the last 14 days
- 53 deaths
- 3,078 total cases
- 185 required hospitalization
- 355 cases in the last 14 days
- 43 deaths
- 111 total cases
- 5 required hospitalization
- 1 case in the last 14 days
- 0 deaths
- 34 total cases
- 1 required hospitalization
- 0 cases in the last 14 days
- 0 deaths
- 199 total cases
- 9 required hospitalization
- 11 cases in the last 14 days
- 1 death
- 985 total cases
- 8 required hospitalization
- 3 deaths
