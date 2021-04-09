FilCom Center hosts vaccine clinic for hard-hit Filipino and Pacific Islander communities

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - More than 250 Filipino and Pacific Islander residents received their vaccination at the Filipino Community Center in Waipahu Thursday.
The event was created by Kaiser Permanente in an effort to vaccinate communities most vulnerable to COVID.
According to state data, Filipino and Pacific Islanders account for 41% of all COVID cases in Hawaii and make up roughly 44% of all COVID-related deaths.
Thus, to encourage these communities to get vaccinated, Kaiser Permanente hosted a clinic in an area that was familiar to these residents.
“People trust the Filipino Community Center and are comfortable coming here. When they see other people coming to us to get vaccinated, they think ‘We need to do that, too,’” said FilCom Executive Director Donnie Juan.
At the event, Nareit Hawaii, a real estate company, also donated $50,000 to the FilCom Center to help expand its vaccination program on Oahu and the neighbor islands.
“It’s really a significant amount, especially during these times. We’re all in this together and it’s really a great opportunity to help those who are in need. The outreach is critical to get back everyone safe from the pandemic,” said Gladys Quinto Marrone, executive director of Nareit Hawaii.
Nareit Hawaii said this initiative is especially important because Filipino and Pacific Islander communities have shown a reluctance to receiving the COVID vaccine.
