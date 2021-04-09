Chad Kalepa Baybayan, instrumental Hokulea crew member, dies at 65

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Master navigator Chad Kalepa Baybayan has died at age 65, his family said Friday.
Baybayan was an instrumental crew member of the Hokulea, dating back to 1975, when he was just 19 years old.
“When I first saw Hokulea in 1975, it just grabbed my heart. I knew that if there was anything in my life that I wanted to do it was sail on her,” he said.
The Hokulea website says he served as captain and navigator for eight voyages.
He was also the “navigator in residence” at UH Hilo’s Imiloa Astronomy Center.
Baybayan was a strong supporter of the Thirty Meter Telescope despite fierce backlash from many in the Native Hawaiian community.
His family issued the following statement:
“Mahalo nui loa to all of our ohana, immediate and extended, for your comforting thoughts of aloha, pule and support from places near and far. Thank you also for allowing us this time and space to deal with the passing of our beloved husband, father, grandfather, son, brother, cousin, uncle and friend to so many. Me ke aloha nui no.”
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.