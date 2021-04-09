Aloha Stadium to be illuminated with drive-in laser light show

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Aloha Stadium will be illuminated with a drive-in laser light show happening this month.
The show, put on by Cabin Fever, will be held over the course of three weeks.
Attendees can enjoy the experience from the comfort of their own vehicle, where they’ll see the laser lights synchronized to the beats of popular songs over the decades.
The dates and times are as followed:
Drive-in laser show:
April 8-11, 15-18, 22-25
7:30pm & 9:00pm
Floyd Spectacular:
April 9, 10, 16, 17, 23, & 24
10:30 p.m.
Tickets, which start at $39 per vehicle, are available by clicking here.
