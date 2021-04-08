UH baseball hopes to rebound against UC Riverside this weekend

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii Rainbow Warriors baseball team is back on the road this weekend to face UC Riverside, looking to rebound after a 1-3 series loss to UC Santa Barbara last weekend.
The ‘Bows are in the midst of the eighth toughest schedule in the country according to NCAA stats, most recently a tough home-series loss to Big West second place holder UC Santa Barbara — Hawaii currently ranked ninth in conference.
Looking ahead Hawaii wants to get a much needed rebound as they head to Riverside, California for a four-game series running from Friday through Sunday.
The ‘Bows will be without starting catcher Dallas Duarte who will miss the remainder of the season to get shoulder surgery — senior Tyler Murray will pick up the full time catching duties for UH.
The pitching staff will also be a little different going into the weekend, with Aaron Davenport taking his usual Friday starting spot, while freshman Austin Teixeira and senior Logan Pouelsen will pitch in Saturday’s double header — Teixeira in game one and Pouelsen in game two.
Finally, sophomore Li’i Pontes will take the mound in Sunday’s series finale, a spot usually occupied by Pouelsen.
The ‘Bows and the Highlanders face off starting Friday at 3:00 p.m. Hawaii time.
