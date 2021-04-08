Traveler arrested at Honolulu’s airport after firearm found in carry-on

This handgun was discovered in carry-in luggage at Honolulu's airport. (Source: TSA)
By HNN Staff | April 8, 2021 at 12:38 PM HST - Updated April 8 at 12:59 PM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - TSA agents at Honolulu’s airport found a firearm Wednesday in the carry-on luggage of a passenger who was planning to fly from Hawaii to San Francisco.

State deputy sheriffs arrested the traveler on a state charge.

The .22 caliber Derringer was spotted in the passenger’s carry-on luggage during an X-ray scan.

Firearms can be transported on commercial aircraft, but only in checked baggage. They also must be unloaded, packed in a locked box and declared to the airline.

TSA said the incident comes as it’s seeing a surge in travelers at airports in Honolulu and Kahului.

