Traveler arrested at Honolulu’s airport after firearm found in carry-on

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - TSA agents at Honolulu’s airport found a firearm Wednesday in the carry-on luggage of a passenger who was planning to fly from Hawaii to San Francisco.
State deputy sheriffs arrested the traveler on a state charge.
The .22 caliber Derringer was spotted in the passenger’s carry-on luggage during an X-ray scan.
Firearms can be transported on commercial aircraft, but only in checked baggage. They also must be unloaded, packed in a locked box and declared to the airline.
TSA said the incident comes as it’s seeing a surge in travelers at airports in Honolulu and Kahului.
