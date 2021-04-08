Suspects wanted for stealing 21 bottles of Crown Royal on Hawaii Island

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Island police are searching for four suspects wanted in a heist of Crown Royal.
Police say two men and two women stole a total of 21 bottles of Crown Royal from two different grocery stores, one in Waikoloa and another in Waimea.
The thefts happened on the evening of April 5, just over an hour apart. Police reviewed security camera footage from the stores, and determined the suspects were the same in each case.
Police provided vague descriptions of the suspects, but added one of the female suspects appeared to be pregnant.
They drove off in a dark-colored Nissan Frontier with black rims.
Anyone with information should contact police at (808) 935-3311.
