Starting next week, Oahu residents 50 and up will be eligible for vaccine

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Vaccine eligibility is expanding again for Oahu residents.
Starting Monday, the state Health Department says residents age 50 and higher will be eligible to get a COVID-19 vaccine at sites around the island.
“This is a great opportunity for residents 50 and older on Oahu to register before vaccine eligibility opens to everyone 16 and older on April 19,” said Health Director Dr. Elizabeth Char. “I encourage everyone who is eligible today to schedule their appointment as soon as possible.”
Vaccination options and appointments can be found by clicking here.
Services for older adults who may need additional assistance including signing up online or transportation can call Aloha United Way at 211.
Appointments are also available at local pharmacies.
Other counties such as Kauai, Maui and Hawaii have already opened eligibility to those 16 and older.
Hawaii health officials have said vaccine dose supply is strong in the islands, and they are on track to meet the April 19 date set by President Biden for all adults to get a vaccine if they want one.
