PODCAST: ‘Superstore’ actress, Kauai native Kaliko Kauahi talks breaking in to Hollywood

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Actress Kaliko Kauahi joins ‘Muthaship’ this week! The Kauai native played the wacky character Sandra on NBC’s hit comedy Superstore for six successful seasons. Kaliko now lives in California, but she’s still a local girl at heart and hasn’t lost her aloha spirit or pidgin!
The Kamehameha grad talks about how she went from the small town of Lawa’i to the big city of Los Angeles and what it took to land her very first role on a national television show back in 2006.
Even though people often got tongue-tied saying her name, Kaliko refused to make it more “screen-friendly” and stayed true to her Hawaiian roots. Her talent and infectious personality won over many directors, who cast her for well-known shows like Parks and Recreation, Modern Family, The Big Bang Theory and Raven’s Home, along with her longest-running and biggest role on Superstore.
Kaliko says her success is due in part to her upbringing in Hawaii and the values she was taught about hard work, staying grounded and being kind to others.
