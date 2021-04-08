2 plead guilty to wire fraud in city planning department scandal

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Two people involved in a city bribery scandal pleaded guilty to the charges facing them on Wednesday.
Kanani Padeken and William Wong both admitted to the charges of wire fraud.
Padeken, a supervisor for the Honolulu Department of Planning and Permitting, said in exchange for money, she gave preferential treatment to Wong, who is a local architect.
The scandal came to light late last month when charges against five current and former DPP employees were announced. Wong was considered a whistleblower in the case, but also faced charges for engaging in offering the bribes.
[Read the original report: 5 city planning department employees charged in months-long federal corruption investigation]
Three other current or former DPP employees have pleaded not guilty to similar charges. A fourth hasn’t yet entered a plea.
One Kahala homeowner told Hawaii News Now defendant Wayne Inouye delayed permits for home improvement projects up to five and a half months, calling the experience “frustrating” at the least.
Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.