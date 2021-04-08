2 plead guilty to wire fraud in city planning department scandal

Frank Fasi Municipal Building (Source: Archive)
By HNN Staff | April 7, 2021 at 5:47 PM HST - Updated April 7 at 5:49 PM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Two people involved in a city bribery scandal pleaded guilty to the charges facing them on Wednesday.

Kanani Padeken and William Wong both admitted to the charges of wire fraud.

Padeken, a supervisor for the Honolulu Department of Planning and Permitting, said in exchange for money, she gave preferential treatment to Wong, who is a local architect.

The scandal came to light late last month when charges against five current and former DPP employees were announced. Wong was considered a whistleblower in the case, but also faced charges for engaging in offering the bribes.

Three other current or former DPP employees have pleaded not guilty to similar charges. A fourth hasn’t yet entered a plea.

One Kahala homeowner told Hawaii News Now defendant Wayne Inouye delayed permits for home improvement projects up to five and a half months, calling the experience “frustrating” at the least.

