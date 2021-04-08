Man arrested after near-fatal stabbing in Waikele townhome

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 42-year-old man has been arrested following a near-fatal stabbing at a Waikele townhome.
Police records identified the suspect as Edsel Julaton. He was arrested Tuesday after allegedly stabbing a woman he lived with in their Lumiauau Street unit, HPD said.
Police said the victim, a 42-year-old woman, was stabbed multiple times in the neck and torso. She was taken to a hospital in critical condition where she remained at last check Wednesday.
Police have launched a second-degree attempted murder investigation. Additional details weren’t immediately available.
This story may be updated.
