Man arrested after near-fatal stabbing in Waikele townhome

Man arrested after near-fatal stabbing in Waikele townhome
HNN File Image (Source: HNN Archive)
By HNN Staff | April 7, 2021 at 3:54 PM HST - Updated April 7 at 4:02 PM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 42-year-old man has been arrested following a near-fatal stabbing at a Waikele townhome.

Police records identified the suspect as Edsel Julaton. He was arrested Tuesday after allegedly stabbing a woman he lived with in their Lumiauau Street unit, HPD said.

Police said the victim, a 42-year-old woman, was stabbed multiple times in the neck and torso. She was taken to a hospital in critical condition where she remained at last check Wednesday.

Police have launched a second-degree attempted murder investigation. Additional details weren’t immediately available.

This story may be updated.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.