Lawmakers seek to honor beloved senator with upcoming veteran clinic in Leeward Oahu

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Leeward Oahu outpatient clinic will likely be named in honor of a beloved Hawaii congressman.
Hawaii’s congressional delegation announced plans to name the Advanced Leeward Outpatient Health Care Access, or “ALOHA” Project after the late Senator Daniel Kahikina Akaka.
He initially spearheaded the project during his time working alongside Hawaii veterans.
On Wednesday, the Department of Veterans Affairs announced Hunt Companies won the lease to begin construction on the facility, which is set to be completed by the fall of 2024.
“Throughout his decades of public service, including as chair of the Senate Veterans Affairs Committee, Senator Akaka was a determined champion for Hawaii’s veterans. It has been an honor to play a part in continuing his work to build a new health care facility for Leeward Oahu veterans,” U.S. Sen. Mazie Hirono said.
Lawmakers say creating the clinic in Leeward Oahu is crucial to providing fundamental health services to thousands of veterans, while reducing wait times and increasing provider availability. It will also help alleviate traffic challenges and parking deficits for veterans who currently have to travel to the Tripler Army Medical Center.
“The award to build a new VA clinic on the Leeward side is significant – not only for the 87,000 veterans living on Oahu, but also because the good news comes on the third anniversary of the passing of Senator Daniel Akaka, who envisioned the construction of a facility years ago,” U.S. Sen. Kai Kahele said.
Akaka died in 2018 at the age of 93.
