Embattled HPD chief gets low marks for leadership, management in latest review

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Honolulu Police Commission raised a host of concerns about Honolulu Police Chief Susan Ballard’s performance in her latest review, giving her “below expectations” in management of administration and leadership.
They also said a “culture of blame” had developed at the agency under her watch. Ballard didn’t stay around while commissioners briefed the public on the evaluation.
“The outcome of the evaluation has raised serious concerns,” said Police Commission Chair Shannon Alivado, reading a statement from the entire body.
“We can appreciate that during a full year there were strategies to achieve certain results but it appears the implementation and execution were flawed.”
The commission put together a “performance improvement plan” that the police chief must take action on within 60 days, when her next evaluation is conducted.
“There’s a lot that needs to change in a short amount of time,” said Ken Lawson, criminal law and evidence professor at the University of Hawaii William S. Richardson School of Law. “But the list is something that is common in most police departments. Really what they’re saying is, just do your job, and you should be able to do your job in 60 days.”
The commission said one area of particular concern is poor communication in the department. The body also said the chief should work more closely with her command staff when problems arise, improve reporting of crime statistics, and bolster communication with the media and public.
In a statement, Ballard said she was disappointed with the review and did not think it “reflects the view of the general public” or “most officers and professional staff.”
“While I am disappointed, I always say that there is room for improvement and will assess what is the best way to move forward,” she said.
“As Chief, I am ultimately responsible for the department and will continue to hold the command staff and officers accountable for their actions even when it’s unpopular.
Ballard has faced growing questions about her leadership, with police watchdogs says she hasn’t done enough to improve transparency at the department or bolster morale.
“She has a lot of improvement to do,” Lawson said. “I don’t mean this in a negative way. It has to be in a constructive way. We want our police department to be better.”
She’s also facing heat for the agency’s federal CARES Act spending, which is under review.
This story will be updated.
