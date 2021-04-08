Hawaii reports 122 new COVID cases and 3 additional fatalities

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii reported 122 COVID infections on Thursday and three additional fatalities, pushing the death toll from the virus in Hawaii to 470.
Since the pandemic began, Hawaii has seen 30,485 infections.
Of the new cases, 70 were on Oahu, 40 on Maui, 10 on the Big Island, and one on Kauai. There were also two residents diagnosed out-of-state.
In the last 14 days, there have been 1,350 new cases in Hawaii.
Meanwhile, the state said at least 871,595 COVID vaccine doses have been administered in Hawaii.
Here’s the island-by-island breakdown of cases:
- 23,537 total cases
- 1,720 required hospitalization
- 797 cases in the last 14 days
- 370 deaths
- 2,557 total cases
- 109 required hospitalization
- 153 cases in the last 14 days
- 53 deaths
- 3,067 total cases
- 184 required hospitalization
- 368 cases in the last 14 days
- 41 deaths
- 111 total cases
- 5 required hospitalization
- 1 case in the last 14 days
- 0 deaths
- 34 total cases
- 1 required hospitalization
- 0 cases in the last 14 days
- 0 deaths
- 199 total cases
- 8 required hospitalization
- 10 cases in the last 14 days
- 1 death
- 980 total cases
- 8 required hospitalization
- 3 deaths
