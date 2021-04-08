Forecast: Breezy winds to slow down over the weekend

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - High pressure north of the area will keep cool and locally breezy northeasterly trades in place through Friday, with passing showers favoring windward and mauka areas.
Over the weekend the trades will diminish, allowing land and sea breezes to develop in the more sheltered areas.
Showers will favor windward slopes and coasts at night and during the morning, with a few showers developing over interior and leeward areas each afternoon.
The trades will be on the increase early next week, with more typical trade wind weather returning, and breezy conditions developing by mid week.
The current north-northeast swell will begin a slow decline today, and continuing through the weekend.
A high surf advisory remains in effect for most east-facing shores through this afternoon, though it may need to be extended into Thursday night or Friday.
South shore surf will remain small through the work week, though a bump up in surf heights is possible this weekend into early next week.
It appears that surf along north and west shores will also see a small to moderate boost by early next week.
