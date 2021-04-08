FEMA to reimburse funeral costs to those who lost loved one’s to COVID

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Federal Emergency Management Agency will be providing funds to help families pay for funeral costs for loved who died due to COVID-19.
FEMA said the COVID-19 Funeral Assistance Policy will provide financial assistance for funeral expenses relating to the virus.
“COVID-19 has impacted many of our families and friends. This assistance will help relieve some burden related to the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Luke Meyers, an administrator at Hawaii Emergency Management.
According to FEMA’s guidance, COVID-19 funeral assistance will be available to applicants based on the following criteria and eligibilities:
- The applicant must be a U.S. citizen, non-citizen national or qualified alien who incurred funeral expenses after Jan. 20, 2020 for a death caused by COVID-19.
- If multiple individuals contributed toward funeral expenses, they should apply under a single application as applicant and co-applicant who may have incurred funeral expenses as part of the registration for the deceased individual.
- An applicant may apply for multiple deceased individuals.
- The COVID-19-related death must have occurred in the United States.
- This assistance is limited to a maximum financial amount of $9,000 per funeral and a maximum amount of $35,500 per application.
- Funeral assistance is intended to assist with expenses for funeral services and interment or cremation.
FEMA will open applications on April 12.
For more information regarding this assistance and how to apply, click here.
