Facebook users report outage, inability to log on

FILE - This March 29, 2018, file photo shows the Facebook logo on screens at the Nasdaq MarketSite, in New York's Times Square. A civil rights group is suing Facebook and its executives, saying CEO Mark Zuckerberg made “false and deceptive" statements to Congress when he said the giant social network removes hate speech and other material that violates its rules. The lawsuit was filed by Muslim Advocates in Washington, D.C., Superior Court on Thursday, April 8, 2021. (Source: AP Photo/Richard Drew, File/AP)