Cool and breezy trades through the end of the week

High pressure far north of the state will keep cool and breezy trade winds over the islands through Friday, with passing light showers for windward and mauka areas. The high will lose strength by Saturday, resulting in much lighter winds for the weekend, while an upper trough moves over the state, increasing the chance for afternoon clouds and showers Sunday and Monday. The airmass may become unstable enough to allow thunderstorms to flare up, mainly along the leeward Big Island slopes. Slightly drier conditions should return along with breezy trades on Tuesday.
In surf, the recent north-northeast swell will begin a slow decline Thursday into the weekend, with a high surf advisory remaining in effect for east-facing shores through Thursday evening. South shore surf will remain small through the work week, but we could get a larger swell this weekend. Small surf is expected this weekend for north and west shores, but there is a possible longer-period swell next Monday or Tuesday. For mariners, a small craft advisory is still posted for all Hawaiian coastal waters.
