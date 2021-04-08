Oahu hunter finds skull in foliage just off Likelike Highway

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police shut down a portion of Likelike Highway Wednesday after a hunter found a skull in the area near the Bermister Overpass.
The hunter said he was walking in the foliage area off of the highway when he saw something unusual on the ground.
“I shined my light on it, and it was a skull. It was really white and it looked real, so I called my wife and then I called the police,” the hunter said.
The hunter said he discovered the skull about 20 feet from the highway. He said that the skull also had two teeth.
Police at the scene said the skull likely belongs to an adult and it is not iwi. They said the skull is likely less than 10 years old.
Officials said no other remains were found in the area.
“I went in with the officers and we went look around and no more body. And the pigs no carry bones like dogs so they only went knock ‘em around so that means if no more body the thing was just dumped the head,” the hunter said.
HPD said they are not launching a homicide investigation and that the skull may belong to a missing person.
A medical examiner and the Department of Land and Natural Resources also responded to the scene.
If you have any information about the incident, call CrimeStoppers at 808-955-8300.
