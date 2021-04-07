Rental and utility assistance program to open for Kauai County residents

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Kauai County announced that a new rental and utility assistance program will launch in the first week of May.
The county said the program is designed to help Kauai and Niihau residents, especially renters and landlords, who have struggled to pay rent and utilities due to a loss of income during the pandemic.
Eligible applicants may receive up to $2,000 per month for rent and up to $400 per month for qualifying utilities. Information is required from both tenants and landlords in order for an application to be completed and qualify for the program.
Households will be limited to 12 months of total grant assistance.
Applicants must be at least 18 years old and must have lost income at or below 80% of the area median income, depending on the number of members in their household, to be eligible. The income requirement starts at $54,400 for a household of one.
The county said Kauai Government Employees Federal Credit Union will be in charge of distributing funds through the program.
Kauai’s Mayor Derek Kawakami said KGEFCU helped administer the state’s 2020 Rent and Relief Housing Assistance Program along with other providers, and he said that the credit union is “well suited to administer and deploy this new program for Kauai residents.”
The county said there is no set date on when applications will open, but officials anticipate it will be open by the first week of May.
KGEFCU will host a public webinar to provide further details and a Q&A about the rental assistance program on April 21 at 5 p.m. The webinar will be recorded and will be posted online. To register for the webinar, click here.
For more information on the program, click here.
