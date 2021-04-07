No. 1 UH volleyball hits the road to face Cal State Northridge to clinch Big West regular season title

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The undefeated Rainbow Warrior volleyball team hits the road this weekend to face Cal State Northridge for a chance to clinch the Big West Conference regular season.
The ‘Bows go into the weekend’s two-match series with a school-record 13-match road win streak, however the Matadors swept UH the last time the two teams met on the West Coast in 2018.
Despite the challenge of playing CSUN on the road, the ‘Bows are off to their third consecutive 11-0 start to the season, with stars Rado Parapunov and Patrick Gasman putting up monster statistics.
Parapunov is just nine kills away from moving past former ‘Bow Naveh Milo for 12th place all-time in the school’s career kills, the senior also needs only five more aces to take sole possession of fourth in career stats.
Middle blocker Gasman is four block assists and 26 total blocks away from second all-time in program history for the two categories — the California native is ranked No. 1 in blocks this year.
The ‘Bows look to keep their win streak alive and clinch the Big West this weekend when they face Cal State Northridge in a two-match series — first serve in match one is set for Friday at 1:00 p.m. Hawaii time from The Matadome.
