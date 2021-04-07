HNN to premiere new crime, law-focused podcast with Lynn Kawano

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Crime, corruption and scandal ― you won’t find them in the travel brochures or on the postcards, but there is an underworld in Hawaii.
In The Other Side of Paradise, a new podcast from Hawaii News Now and chief investigative reporter Lynn Kawano, we delve into the seedy issues of the state’s political world and the headlines that the visitor bureaus don’t always advertise. You’ll hear from some of the most interesting figures in the legal community and the public as they help Lynn break down the compelling stories that aren’t often talked about.
In our first episode, we profile dynamic and outspoken UH law school instructor Ken Lawson, including tales from his his painful childhood to his drug-induced life as a powerful lawyer.
