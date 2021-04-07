Hawaii reports 76 new COVID cases; no additional fatalities

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii reported 76 new COVID cases on Wednesday, and no additional fatalities.
Since the pandemic began, Hawaii has seen 30,363 cases. The death toll stands at 467.
Of the new cases, 51 were on Oahu, 15 on Maui, five on the Big Island, and two on Kauai. There were also three residents diagnosed out-of-state.
In the last 14 days, there have been 1,345 new cases in Hawaii.
As of Tuesday, the state said 871,595 COVID vaccine doses have been administered in Hawaii.
Here’s the island-by-island breakdown of cases:
- 23,468 total cases
- 1,710 required hospitalization
- 812 cases in the last 14 days
- 369 deaths
- 2,546 total cases
- 108 required hospitalization
- 154 cases in the last 14 days
- 53 deaths
- 3,027 total cases
- 183 required hospitalization
- 368 cases in the last 14 days
- 41 deaths
- 111 total cases
- 5 required hospitalization
- 1 case in the last 14 days
- 0 deaths
- 34 total cases
- 1 required hospitalization
- 0 cases in the last 14 days
- 0 deaths
- 198 total cases
- 8 required hospitalization
- 10 cases in the last 14 days
- 1 death
- 976 total cases
- 8 required hospitalization
- 3 deaths
