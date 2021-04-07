Hawaii reports 76 new COVID cases; no additional fatalities

Hawaii reports 76 new COVID cases; no additional fatalities
Vaccine Image / Generic (Source: Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff | April 7, 2021 at 12:08 PM HST - Updated April 7 at 12:08 PM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii reported 76 new COVID cases on Wednesday, and no additional fatalities.

Since the pandemic began, Hawaii has seen 30,363 cases. The death toll stands at 467.

Of the new cases, 51 were on Oahu, 15 on Maui, five on the Big Island, and two on Kauai. There were also three residents diagnosed out-of-state.

In the last 14 days, there have been 1,345 new cases in Hawaii.

As of Tuesday, the state said 871,595 COVID vaccine doses have been administered in Hawaii.

Here’s the island-by-island breakdown of cases:

Oahu

  • 23,468 total cases
  • 1,710 required hospitalization
  • 812 cases in the last 14 days
  • 369 deaths

Hawaii County

  • 2,546 total cases
  • 108 required hospitalization
  • 154 cases in the last 14 days
  • 53 deaths

Maui

  • 3,027 total cases
  • 183 required hospitalization
  • 368 cases in the last 14 days
  • 41 deaths

Lanai

  • 111 total cases
  • 5 required hospitalization
  • 1 case in the last 14 days
  • 0 deaths

Molokai

  • 34 total cases
  • 1 required hospitalization
  • 0 cases in the last 14 days
  • 0 deaths

Kauai

  • 198 total cases
  • 8 required hospitalization
  • 10 cases in the last 14 days
  • 1 death

Out-of-state

  • 976 total cases
  • 8 required hospitalization
  • 3 deaths

This story may be updated.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.