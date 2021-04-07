Hawaii to expand vaccine eligibility to all adults by April 19, meeting Biden’s mandate

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii will expand vaccine eligibility to all adults by April 19, meeting President Biden’s mandate to states to do so, the state Health Department said Tuesday.
Officials stressed the announcement doesn’t mean everyone will get a vaccine before the end of April.
“Supply still does not meet the tremendous demand for the vaccine,” a state Health Department spokesman said, adding that the state was allocated about 90,000 doses this week.
The state isn’t expected to get much more in the way of supplies later this month.
But vaccine allocations to the federal pharmacy program are increasing. “We encourage people to explore vaccination opportunities through local pharmacies,” the spokesman said.
