Forecast: Trade wind conditions to hold into the weekend

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Mostly dry and cool conditions with breezy northeast trade winds will prevail into the second half of the week.
The best chance for showers will remain over windward and mountain areas through the overnight and early morning hours as bands of moisture move through occasionally.
Trade winds will hold out of the northeast over the weekend, but trend down in the light to moderate range.
Shower coverage may increase Sunday through Monday as an upper disturbance moves into the area.
A return of dry and breezy conditions will be possible early next week.
The current north-northeast swell will hold fairly steady through Wednesday night, then slowly decline through the weekend. A high surf advisory remains in effect for east-facing shores through 6 p.m. Thursday, and may need to be extended through Thursday night and possibly Friday.
This swell may also produce surges in north-facing harbors such as Kahului and Hilo.
A larger long-period south swell is expected to give surf a boost over the weekend into early next week.
