DOH official responsible for contact tracing program vacates position

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Another Department of Health official has vacated her position as the coronavirus pandemic remains in full effect in Hawaii.
On Tuesday, a DOH spokesperson confirmed epidemiologist Dr. Emily Roberson left her position on April 1. She worked as the department’s Disease Investigation Branch Chief.
She took on the role in July 2020. At the time, Dr. Roberson along with deputy director, Danette Wong Tomiyasu were put in charge of rebooting the state’s trouble contact tracing program.
An exclusive HNN report revealed overworked and under supported contact tracers trying to keep up with hundreds of cases. Read more: During unannounced visit, senators find a health department overwhelmed by COVID-19 surge
The reason for her vacancy less than a year later is unclear. DOH said “temporary assignments have been made to ensure that the duties of her position are (performed) as contact tracing efforts continue.”
