State crews clear out more than 30 homeless camps at Diamond Head

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - More than 30 homeless camps on both sides of Diamond Head are being cleared out this week by state Department of Land and Natural Resources crews.
Officials said the clean-up at Diamond Head is part of a larger statewide effort to manage threats to natural and cultural resources in areas under DLNR jurisdiction.
DLNR said that enforcing “no camping” rules are not the only goals of this effort, but so is finding a solution to house the homeless.
“Housing is a piece, outreach is a piece and enforcement is a piece of the plan, and if you don’t have all three, it’s not going to work,” said Pua Aiu, who serves as homeless coordinator for DLNR.
At Diamond Head, DLNR also worked with case workers from the Institute for Human Services, the City T.E.A.M. Work Hawaii program and social work students from the University of Hawaii Thompson School of Social Work and Public Health to assist in outreach and notification to homeless individuals prior to the clean-up.
Outreach was offered with shelter and housing programs, such as the city’s Housing and Outreach Navigation for Unsheltered program.
“Even if an individual declines HONU assistance, outreach is a critical component to ensure services continues beyond the clean-up date to ensure continuity if an individual is encountered repeatedly,” DLNR officials said.
DLNR used a private contractor to store and dispose items found at Diamond Head camp sites.
Honolulu Police Department and the DLNR Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement also provided extra assistance in enforcing these clean-up efforts.
DLNR will continue clean-ups on its properties throughout April at locations including Kapena Falls, Sand Island State Recreational Area and in certain areas of Kapolei and Leeward Oahu.
Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.