To deter crime, city to install 75 security cameras across 4 popular Oahu parks

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - In a joint effort to enhance security at parks, the city and Hawaii Tourism Authority will be installing security cameras at four Oahu parks.
Officials said 75 security cameras will be installed across Kuhio Beach Park, Kapiolani Regional Park/Paki Community Park, Foster Botanical Garden and Ala Moana Regional Park.
The city said cameras will be installed near the restroom areas of the park to deter vandalism and other criminal activity.
“The areas chosen to receive these cameras are our most popular locations,” said Honolulu Department of Parks and Recreation Director Laura H. Thielen. “We want to assure the public that the cameras’ view cannot be remotely adjusted and are not aiming into any private areas of our bathroom facilities.”
The city will be responsible for the maintenance and data retention of the cameras.
The cost of the cameras was approximately $38,800, which was paid for by the city. HTA covered the cost to install the cameras, which was about $204,000.
The city and HTA had originally planned to install 192 cameras at 13 park locations, but said they did not have the budget to meet this goal.
This project will triple the numbers of surveillance cameras at city park locations. Prior to this project there were 33 security cameras already in place at seven city park locations.
