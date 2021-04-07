Crime spree leading up to deadly police shooting spanned several days

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The stolen Honda Civic involved in a high-speed chase and deadly shooting Monday had been connected to several crimes across Oahu over several days.
Honolulu police say three officers discharged their weapons in the shooting.
The 16-year-old driver of the Honda Civic was shot multiple times and died at the hospital. An 18-year old passenger, Mark Sykap, was shot in the arm and taken to the hospital in serious condition.
Four others in the car ― ages 14, 16, 17 and 22 ― were arrested.
Authorities are still trying to piece together the timeline that led up to the shooting, but say the Honda Civic was connected to a multi-day crime spree on Oahu.
The car, with Texas plates, was stolen from Kailua on Saturday.
Later that day, there was a burglary reported in 1000 block of 7th Avenue in Kaimuki.
On Sunday in that same area, another attempted car burglary was reported with the Civic being listed as the suspects’ vehicle.
There were other crimes over the weekend that police believe the same group in the car were responsible for committing.
On Monday, about 1 p.m., there was a purse snatching in Waikiki. House later, the Civic was spotted at the scene of a home invasion on Isenberg Street in which a gun was used on the homeowner.
Officers spotted the car at Kawaikui Beach Park shortly after that armed robbery.
A police chase started near the park and went through East Oahu. Police say the driver sped down Kalanianaole Highway onto the freeway and ran several red lights on Kapiolani Boulevard.
The pursuit ended in McCully on Kalakaua Avenue and Philips Street.
“The vehicle drove into oncoming traffic before being blocked in by officers at the intersection,” said HPD Chief Susan Ballard, in a Monday night press conference.
Ballard said the driver of the Honda Civic rammed two marked police cars and crashed through a fence before plunging into the canal.
“At this time officers fired multiple shots at the vehicle,” she said.
Rommel Marcelino lives in the area and said he heard about six to eight gunshots. “This just doesn’t happen in Hawaii so when it does we’re all shocked,” said Marcelino.
Panos Alaxender, who lives nearby, was also left shaken by the incident.
“I thought it was firecrackers,” he said.
Honolulu police did not provide any new information on the shooting Tuesday.
Ballard said Monday that investigators were reviewing body camera videos and the three officers who fired were placed on administrative leave, which is protocol.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.