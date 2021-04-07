COVID-19 outbreak at faith-based college in Kona continues to worsen

KONA, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The COVID-19 outbreak at a faith-based college campus on Hawaii Island is getting worse.
The University of the Nations in Kona said it has identified 11 new cases through contact tracing. Those infected were already in quarantine since the school announced 20 cases last week.
The campus is closed to the public, and classes are now online.
Six months ago, the school worked to control an outbreak that resulted in more than 50 cases.
Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.