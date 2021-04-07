Proposed rules for Oahu vacation rentals raise concern amongst residents and rental owners

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Rental owners, residents and industry professionals raised concern about new proposed rules regarding Oahu vacation rentals Tuesday, including a possible lottery system for registration.
The proposed rules were drafted by the city Department of Planning and Permitting, who held the public hearing.
At the hearing, the public had a chance to comment on changes to city rules, which included who can get a permit to run a vacation rental.
One of the biggest concerns raised was that permits may be granted through a “lottery” system, which would make it difficult for rental owners to plan reservations.
“I don’t think a lottery system works because of the way short-term rentals work. We have to know a year in advance if we’re able to rent our homes so that people can book those rentals,” said Priscilla Mattison, a short term rental owner.
Under the proposed rules, DPP is required to regulate the short-term rental industry by limiting the number of rentals outside of permitted areas, which includes resort areas of Waikiki, Ko Olina and Turtle Bay.
One resident said that limiting the location of vacation rentals hurts the economy.
“This is not a residential area, this is a second home area. Having thousands of second homes sitting vacant does not produce any economic benefit for the north shore community,” said Mike Dickson, a North Shore resident.
The proposed rules would also prohibit vacation rentals from being within a 1,000-foot radius of another short-term rental outside of permitted areas. Homeowners would also only be able to apply for a limited number of new permits.
The DPP will review comments from the public hearing and adopt a final draft prior to Aug. 1.
