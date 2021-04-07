Classes on life-saving skills available online for surfers, ocean enthusiasts

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Online classes are now available for surfers and rescuers to learn how to handle dangerous ocean conditions.
For the first time, the Big Wave Risk Assessment Group (BWRAG) is offering eight online courses on topics including CPR, mindful breathing, and surf break spot analysis.
Prior to the pandemic, courses were held in person. The group hopes the lessons will help save lives in the water.
The courses are taught by BWRAG’s highly qualified instructor team along with special guests. A live question and answer session with big-wave surfer and paramedic Andrea Moller is scheduled for April 26.
Closed captioning is also available in English, Spanish, Portuguese, and Japanese.
For more information or to sign up, click here.
