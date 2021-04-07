Business owners say they are disappointed in the lack of clarity surrounding COVID guidelines

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Business owners are seeking clarity on tier system as Oahu’s averaging 57 daily COVID cases clearly meeting the criteria to move back to Tier 2 Thursday at 12:01 a.m.
Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi wants to stay in Tier 3.
“My intention here right now is sticking to Tier 3 as we said, we’ve gone through two modifications in Tier 3 and if we could just hold steady with that,” said Blangiardi. “It’s a battle against time right, we’re going to hope there’s no surges.”
And while the mayor says he’s asked the governor for permission to tweak the rules, there’s still no word from the state on whether his request will be granted.
The reopening of bars and allowing outdoor weddings up to 100 people were modifications made to Tier 3, but businesses who fall in these categories are fed up and say whatever happens, they need to know in advance.
“If there’s any news that like we have to go backwards, they will have to cancel or postpone again, because weddings are not planned overnight,” said Lauren Smith, owner of L-4-Love. “We need ample time to be able to communicate all the details to everyone.”
Smith said she had one couple postpone their wedding four times.
She adds that the modified rules allowing outdoor weddings was a blessing, her inbox was flooded with inquiries, but those modified rules said nothing about the guidelines moving forward.
Now clients are asking her what to do as Oahu could roll back to Tier 2.
“It pains me not to have answers for them, I really have no idea,” said Smith. “And I have to just tell them we need to continue to plan on because we can’t afford the time to just sit around and wait.”
Bars were only just allowed to reopen in March after being shut down for most of the pandemic.
Jasmine Mancos, owner of Proof Social club said the lack of clarity from the city and state is disappointing.
“And I just don’t know, again, I just check every morning as soon as I wake up, like all the sites, city and county sites, that kind of thing to keep my staff informed to make sure they have a job to come into,” said Mancos.
“If they can give us like a guideline similar to other industries or other things, what we can expect, along the way,” said Smith. “At least we can sort of plan in advance versus just like, we’re hinging on, like, a day or two,
As of Tuesday evening, no new orders have been approved to modify the tier rules.
Right now, only about half of all ICU beds on Oahu are in use, just three of those are COVID patients.
Mayor Blangiardi said with vaccinations increasing, that number is manageable.
