Breezy trades slowly easing with light windward showers

Breezy northeasterly trades will continue into Wednesday and then slowly decrease into the weekend. Shallow bands of moisture will bring brief rainfall boosts for windward areas, while humidity levels will remain low.
Trade winds will become quite light over the weekend with an increase in instability, which could trigger more active showers Sunday and maybe Monday. Trades should rebuild early in the week.
At the beach, the current north-northeast swell will hold through Wednesday before declining Thursday through the weekend. The swell, combined with strong trade winds, will keep a high surf advisory in effect for east-facing shores until 6 p.m. Thursday. South shore surf will remain small through the work week, but a larger long-period swell is expected over the weekend into early next week.
For mariners, a small craft advisory is up for all coastal waters due to strong winds and high seas. The advisory will be scaled back Wednesday to the usual windier waters around Maui County and the Big Island.
