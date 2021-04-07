‘Bows football team in quarantine after 5 more players test positive for COVID-19

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Rainbow Warriors football team is quarantining 81 members of the team after five more players tested positive on Tuesday, UH officials announced.
In a statement, UH officials said the move was made out of an abundance of caution after the total number of positive tests within the program bumped up to eight since March 31.
Those who tested positive are quarantining at their homes and will be monitored by the UH athletic department’s medical staff. Thirteen players that live on campus will be moved off campus temporarily.
Officials said none of the positive players lived on campus or had in-person courses this semester. The school also notes that none of the infected are experiencing severe illness.
This announcement comes one day after the team shut down all in-person activities due to COVID-related protocols with practices slate to resume on April 14 after the quarantine period is over.
UH Athletics follows strict COVID protocols, in place since the start of the pandemic, including mandatory daily health checks, weekly testing, face coverings and social distancing.
Since March 2020, 33 student-athletes have tested positive for COVID-19.
