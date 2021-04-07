Attitudes toward vaccine still mixed even as Hawaii prepares to expand eligibility

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii is getting closer to the goal of opening vaccine eligibility to every adult in the state by April 19, a target date that came as a mandate from the Biden Administration.
All counties except Oahu have opened eligibility to everyone over 16.
Hawaii News Now has been gathering people’s thoughts about where we are with vaccinating the state and how they feel about getting the drug themselves.
“It’s against my will. I didn’t want the damn thing. I don’t even take the flu shot,” said Sandy Fulton, who says she has survived six cancer surgeries. “I don’t need any garbage in my body.”
Others feel it’s an important step in overcoming the pandemic.
“I haven’t gotten one yet, but I feel like its best to get it so I don’t want to spread the virus to my friends and family,” said resident Christina Hur.
There is a huge demand for the vaccine despite any skepticism of its efficacy. This week, Hawaii was allotted 90,000 doses. Next week, the state gets 76,000 and the week after that 70,000.
The Department of Health said pharmacies, however, are expected to receive more vaccines in the coming weeks. Officials are encouraging eligible residents to look at that option.
Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.